Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 15.86 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 240.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 41.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 297.78% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.