Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2024.
Timken India Ltd registered volume of 50.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 425.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11833 shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.4,180.00. Volumes stood at 9249 shares in the last session.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd saw volume of 4790 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock increased 6.82% to Rs.3,420.00. Volumes stood at 335 shares in the last session.
Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51943 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.1,250.50. Volumes stood at 20930 shares in the last session.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 9373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1044 shares. The stock rose 10.35% to Rs.1,108.10. Volumes stood at 851 shares in the last session.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39843 shares. The stock increased 8.56% to Rs.478.50. Volumes stood at 69867 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

