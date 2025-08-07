Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.26% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 60.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.26% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.273.80 -40 OPM %16.7415.26 -PBDT0.610.76 -20 PBT0.120.30 -60 NP0.120.30 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content