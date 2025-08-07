Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 36.45 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 5.51% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.4530.40 20 OPM %5.795.66 -PBDT2.292.23 3 PBT1.691.70 -1 NP1.341.27 6
