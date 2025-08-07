Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of NBI Industrial Finance Company reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.45 -7 OPM %-71.43-68.89 -PBDT-0.30-0.31 3 PBT-0.30-0.31 3 NP-0.35-0.28 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

