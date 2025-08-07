Page Industries standalone net profit rises 21.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 1316.56 croreNet profit of Page Industries rose 21.53% to Rs 200.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 1316.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1277.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1316.561277.52 3 OPM %22.3819.05 -PBDT296.84244.56 21 PBT270.22222.46 21 NP200.80165.22 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content