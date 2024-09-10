Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 130.37 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 42.86% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 130.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.37129.386.024.638.055.737.855.516.104.27