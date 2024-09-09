Business Standard
Greaves Electric Mobility's 2W models qualify for Govt.'s EMPS Scheme

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved the registration of its two-wheeler modelsNexus, Primus, Magnus, and Zealunder the EMPS Scheme, making the company eligible for the Government of India's EV demand incentive scheme.
GEMPL's three-wheeler business through its subsidiary is already eligible for demand incentives under the EMPS Scheme. With the latest approval, all eligible two-wheeler models are now included, positioning the company to further drive accessible and sustainable mobility across India.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

