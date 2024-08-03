Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 913.91 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 16.35% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 170.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 913.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1040.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.913.911040.1928.5120.66299.81262.99254.81218.09198.76170.83