Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 947.25 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 28.40% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 947.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 912.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.