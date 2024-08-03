Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 947.25 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 28.40% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 947.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 912.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales947.25912.23 4 OPM %4.987.56 -PBDT57.1277.57 -26 PBT51.3272.89 -30 NP39.8455.64 -28
