Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 187.82 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 13.43% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 187.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 211.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.187.82211.829.898.5620.1118.3018.7817.1514.2712.58