Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 29.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 735.46 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 29.47% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 735.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 682.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales735.46682.14 8 OPM %19.8921.65 -PBDT67.0785.72 -22 PBT29.4344.37 -34 NP20.5629.15 -29
