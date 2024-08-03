Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 29.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 735.46 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 29.47% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 735.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 682.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.735.46682.1419.8921.6567.0785.7229.4344.3720.5629.15