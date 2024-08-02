Business Standard
Saregama slides after Q1 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Saregama fell 1.73% to Rs 527 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 14.38% to Rs 37.09 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 43.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
However, revenue from operations increased 25.68% YoY to Rs 205.28 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell by 14.18% to Rs 50.70 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 59.08 crore in Q1 FY24.
Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs.68.0 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs.62.3 crore in Q1FY24 registering a YoY growth of 9%, on the back of increased content investments
Revenue from music and artist management increased 6% to Rs 157.8 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 149.1 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from video surged to Rs 46.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 122 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Saregama India is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the countrys musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - film & series production, live events, and music-based consumer products.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

