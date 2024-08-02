Volumes spurt at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 487.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.91 lakh shares Zomato Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 487.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.116.70. Volumes stood at 46.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd recorded volume of 3463.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 397.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.04% to Rs.264.61. Volumes stood at 878.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 44.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.894.45. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 32.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.752.90. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36641 shares. The stock gained 2.75% to Rs.2,163.65. Volumes stood at 34038 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News