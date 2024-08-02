Volumes spurt at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 487.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.91 lakh shares
Zomato Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 August 2024.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 487.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.116.70. Volumes stood at 46.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Zomato Ltd recorded volume of 3463.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 397.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.04% to Rs.264.61. Volumes stood at 878.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 44.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.894.45. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 32.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.752.90. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Safari Industries (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36641 shares. The stock gained 2.75% to Rs.2,163.65. Volumes stood at 34038 shares in the last session.
