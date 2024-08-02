Business Standard
Real Estate shares fall

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 254.04 points or 3.03% at 8143.16 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.25%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.86%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.74%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.74%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.35%), DLF Ltd (down 2.12%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.09%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.49%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.92%).
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 110.16 or 0.2% at 54835.5.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 53.48 points or 0.32% at 16530.92.
The Nifty 50 index was down 213.15 points or 0.85% at 24797.75.
The BSE Sensex index was down 659.43 points or 0.81% at 81208.12.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 2158 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

