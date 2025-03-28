Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarthak Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sarthak Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2025.

Sarthak Metals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 119.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5057 shares in the past one month.

 

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 28.81. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd spiked 16.56% to Rs 968.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4749 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd exploded 13.37% to Rs 37.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3404 shares in the past one month.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd gained 12.72% to Rs 308.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3099 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex down 260 pts; pharma shares slide for 4th day; VIX tumbles 5.16%

BHEL receives LoI for EPC project of 2x660 MW Korba West STPP

Ashok Leyland wins orders worth Rs 700 cr under defence biz

Sterlite Tech gains on bagging Rs 2,631-cr AWO from BSNL for Bharatnet Project

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

