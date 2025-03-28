Sensex down 260 pts; pharma shares slide for 4th day; VIX tumbles 5.16%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 259.73 points or 0.34% to 77,348.12. The Nifty 50 index declined 66.35 points, or 0.28%, to 23,525.60.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.27%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.17%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,973 shares rose and 1,873 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.16% to 12.61. The Nifty 24 April 2025 futures were trading at 23,660.10 at a premium of 134.5 points as compared with the spot at 23,525.60.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 36.7 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 50.3 lakh contracts was seen at 23,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index shed 0.68% to 21,132.40. The index fell 2.93% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Ipca Laboratories (down 1.57%), Cipla (down 1.57%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.19%), Biocon (down 1.19%), and Divis Laboratories (down 1.06%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.96%), Natco Pharma (down 0.88%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.82%), Laurus Labs (down 0.68%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.66%).
On the other hand, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 2%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.94%), and Abbott India (up 0.61%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Asian Paints rose 0.23%. The company said that it has approved an additional capital expenditure of Rs 690 crore for its upcoming manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rallied 3.36% after the companys board reappointed Shailesh Khaitan as chairman & managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.76% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth approximately Rs 11,800 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content