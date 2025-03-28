Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashok Leyland wins orders worth Rs 700 cr under defence biz

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Ashok Leyland announced that its Defence business has won multiple orders valued more than Rs. 700 crore. The vehicles to be supplied under these orders are to fulfil Defence sector needs of troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility requirements under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program. With these new orders, Ashok Leyland further solidifies its position as a leader in advanced land mobility solutions for the Armed and Paramilitary Forces. The recently awarded contracts encompass a diverse range of specialized vehicles, including the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform. These vehicles combine superior reliability with exceptional off-road capability, ensuring seamless manoeuvrability across country's most demanding terrains, meeting a variety of operational requirements.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

