BHEL receives LoI for EPC project of 2x660 MW Korba West STPP

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) for EPC package of 2x660 MW Korba West STPP. The order is valued at Rs 11,800 crore.
The project involves - (i) Supply of supercritical equipment - Boiler, Turbine, Generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical, C&I, Balance of Plant Packages, (ii) Erection & Commissioning Works, and (iii) Civil Works.
