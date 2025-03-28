Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Tech gains on bagging Rs 2,631-cr AWO from BSNL for Bharatnet Project

Sterlite Tech gains on bagging Rs 2,631-cr AWO from BSNL for Bharatnet Project

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies (STL) rose 1.94% to Rs 84.24 after the company, in consortium with Dilip Buildcon, announced that it had received an advance work order (AWO) worth Rs 2,631.14 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The order involves the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network for Bharatnet in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles.

The total value of the project stood at Rs 2,631.14 crore, which includes Rs 1,620.50 crore for capital expenditure (Capex), Rs 972.30 crore for operational expenditure (Opex) for the newly constructed network and Rs 38.33 crore for Opex for the existing network.

 

The project will be executed over a three-year period for construction, followed by a ten-year maintenance contract. The maintenance contract will have a rate of 5.5% per annum of Capex for the first five years and 6.5% per annum of Capex for the next five years.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data center networks.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon shed 0.10% to Rs 477.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

