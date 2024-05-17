Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 135.62 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 16.76% to Rs 57.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 560.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 556.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 0.64% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 135.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.