Sasan Power repays USD 150 million to IIFCL, UK

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sasan Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has made a bullet payment of US$150 million to IIFCL, UK, fulfilling its debt obligation on 31 December 2024.

This repayment will bolster Sasan Power's debt coverage metrics, improve liquidity, and enhance its credit rating.

Sasan Power operates a 3960 MW Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP) in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh, which is the world's largest integrated coal-based power plant. It boasts a captive coal mining capacity of 20 MTPA. The plant supplies electricity to 14 Discoms distribution companies (DISCOMs) across seven statesMadhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and New Delhiat the lowest tariff in India of Rs. 1.54 per unit, benefiting more than 40 crore people.

 

For seven consecutive years, Sasan Power has been ranked as the best-performing power plant in India.

The loan repayment further strengthens Reliance Power's balance sheet as the company transitions its focus toward the renewable energy sector, which is poised to drive future growth. Reliance Power, a zero-debt company, recently raised Rs. 1,525 crore through equity-linked warrants via a preferential issue. This capital infusion positions the company to capitalize on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding renewable energy market.

With a current net worth of Rs. 14,393 crore, Reliance Power's enhanced equity base will elevate its net worth to over Rs. 15,000 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.78 lakh units in Dec'24

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 23,700; Maruti Suzuki rallies over 3%

Hyundai Motor India sells 55,078 units in Dec'24

VST Tillers sales rises 39% YoY in Dec'24

