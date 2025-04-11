Friday, April 11, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global spurts after securing Rs 219-cr order

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global spurts after securing Rs 219-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global surged 6.82% to Rs 470.05 after the company received an order worth Rs 219.22 crore from Ceylon Beverage Can for civil, PEB, MEP, piping, and solar work in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The total order value stands at Rs 219.22 crore, and the project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 384.8% to Rs 26.18 crore on a 183.5% jump in net sales to Rs 246.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

