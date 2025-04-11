Friday, April 11, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Cello World Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Cello World Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2025.

Cello World Ltd notched up volume of 9.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 86.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11084 shares. The stock rose 0.32% to Rs.521.45. Volumes stood at 4371 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 53665 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5753 shares. The stock gained 3.76% to Rs.642.35. Volumes stood at 1421 shares in the last session.

 

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 84618 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34567 shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.2,129.45. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Exam results, results

Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

Airtel

Bharti Airtel shares rally 3%, near record high on strong earnings hope

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Hindalco drive Sensex 1300 pts higher to 75,130; Nifty above 22,800

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

HAL share price gains 2%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

illegal immigration, immigrants in US, Indian immigrants, Dunki

Trump admin moves to mark 6,000 immigrants as 'dead' in deportation push

Bharti Hexacom Ltd registered volume of 13043 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5936 shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.1,493.10. Volumes stood at 10507 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 74708 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34386 shares. The stock lost 6.23% to Rs.2,007.00. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl inks MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Sensex soars 1,239 pts; metal shares shine

Sensex soars 1,239 pts; metal shares shine

Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon