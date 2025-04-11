Friday, April 11, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deepak Nitrite rallies as arm plans new manufacturing facility to expand chemical capacities

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Deepak Nitrite jumped 3.97% to Rs 1,878.35 after the board of its material wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech (DCTL), approved the setting up of a manufacturing complex to produce Phenol, Acetone, and Isopropyl Alcohol.

Deepak Chem Tech will undertake the project for manufacturing 300 KTA of Phenol, 185 KTA of Acetone and 100 KTA of lsopropyl Alcohol (lPA) including greenfield infrastructure capex for an aggregate investment of about Rs 3,500 crore (which will be firmed up during detailed engineering) and shall be funded through a suitable mix of debt and equity. The new capacity of Phenol and Acetone would be ultimately integrated to produce Polycarbonate Resins (PC).

DCTL has already signed agreements to acquire and shift a PC plant from Germany to India. When finally completed, Deepak will be one of the most integrated producer of PC from the above Phenol and Acetone. The above Phenol, Acetone and IPA capacities will be over and above the existing capacities of 330 KTA of Phenol, 200 KTA of Acetone and 80 KTA of IPA under Deepak Phenolics, wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

 

Further, Deepak through its wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Advanced Materials started producing PC compounding in recently commissioned facility at Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat. This facility is introducing new PC compounds for electronic and mobility sectors. Once completed, the entire complex will help Deepak to meet India's growing market demand.

Commenting on this development, Deepak C. Mehta, chairman and managing director of Deepak Nitrite, said, Deepak Group is committed to create one of the most integrated capacities, which will give it great resilience and strength that is a must in current times. The products being import substitute, will increase our Groups contribution towards Atmanirbharata and the path of Vikshit Bharat.

Separately, the board of DCTL also approved investment of around Rs 220 crore to support its foray into speciality flouro chemicals.

Deepak Nitrite is a leading chemical intermediates producer with a diversified portfolio catering to the colorants, life sciences, plastics, textiles, laminates, automobiles, paints, resins, construction chemicals and energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 51.5% to Rs 98.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 202.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 5.3% YoY to Rs 1903.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

