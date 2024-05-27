Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 14.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.30% to Rs 430.59 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 14.76% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 430.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.90% to Rs 211.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 1720.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1883.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
