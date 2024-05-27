Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 382.27 crore
Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 16.57% to Rs 69.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 382.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 208.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 1325.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1305.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales382.27370.49 3 1325.611305.55 2 OPM %23.9021.51 -20.4917.58 - PBDT98.2384.30 17 297.60245.49 21 PBT91.4878.46 17 271.71223.18 22 NP69.5659.67 17 208.19172.20 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 83.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Usha Martin Education &amp; Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tashi India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon