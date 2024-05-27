Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 382.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 208.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 1325.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1305.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 16.57% to Rs 69.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 382.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.