Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 435.66 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 38.86% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 435.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 486.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales435.66486.77 -10 OPM %21.1622.96 -PBDT82.24105.78 -22 PBT44.0173.30 -40 NP39.6464.84 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content