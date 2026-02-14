Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 5.65 crore

Net loss of Satiate Agri reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.650 0 OPM %-2.830 -PBDT-0.250 0 PBT-0.250 0 NP-0.250 0

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

