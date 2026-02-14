Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.65 crore

Net loss of Satiate Agri reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.650-2.830-0.250-0.250-0.250

