Satin Creditcare Network inducts three new directors

Satin Creditcare Network inducts three new directors

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network has appointed Jyoti Davar as an Independent Director. This marks the third addition to the Board in recent times, reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing its governance and strategic oversight.
The new appointees also include -
Anil Kaul, former Managing Director of Tata Capital Housing Finance, whose extensive experience with leading financial institutions such as ICICI Group, Bank Muscat SAOG, Standard Chartered Bank India, and Citibank N.A. India, brings unmatched expertise in finance and planning. He joined the Board in January 2024.
Joydeep Datta Gupta, former Partner at Deloitte India and Board Member of Deloitte Asia Pacific, joined the Board in June 2024. His distinguished career in technology and digital transformation is driving SCNL's governance model towards cutting-edge practices in risk management and operational efficiency, ensuring robust and forward-thinking oversight.
 
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

