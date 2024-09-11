ONGC Videsh, Oil India and KABIL sign MoU with IRH, UAE

For global cooperation in Critical Mineral supply chain

ONGC Videsh along with Oil India and Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with International Resources Holding RSC (IRH), UAE, to collaborate globally on the Critical Mineral supply chain.

The primary goals of this MOU are to identify, acquire, and develop Critical Mineral projects worldwide, including India. The parties aim to leverage their expertise, resources, and networks to pursue mutually beneficial opportunities, achieve operational excellence, and secure a stable supply of critical energy minerals. The MOU outlines a cooperative and coordinated approach, focusing on project identification, joint due diligence, risk management, and developing a long-term offtake strategy.