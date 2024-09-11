Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Videsh, Oil India and KABIL sign MoU with IRH, UAE

ONGC Videsh, Oil India and KABIL sign MoU with IRH, UAE

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
For global cooperation in Critical Mineral supply chain
ONGC Videsh along with Oil India and Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with International Resources Holding RSC (IRH), UAE, to collaborate globally on the Critical Mineral supply chain.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The primary goals of this MOU are to identify, acquire, and develop Critical Mineral projects worldwide, including India. The parties aim to leverage their expertise, resources, and networks to pursue mutually beneficial opportunities, achieve operational excellence, and secure a stable supply of critical energy minerals. The MOU outlines a cooperative and coordinated approach, focusing on project identification, joint due diligence, risk management, and developing a long-term offtake strategy.
 
ONGC Videsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC, the flagship NOC of India, is engaged in overseas E&P operations and is India's largest international Oil and Gas E&P company having 32 Assets in 15 countries. ONGC Videsh's production of Oil and Oil Equivalent Gas (O+OEG) during FY'24 was 10.518 MMtoe and is currently producing about 200,000 barrels of O+OEG per day. ONGC Videsh has total O&G reserves (2P) of about 476 MMtoe whereas its parent, ONGC has 2P reserves of 704 MMtoe as on 1 April 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chip, Semiconductor

L&T joins semiconductor race, to create chip firm and invest over $300 mn

Army, Indian Army, BSF

LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu, BSF trooper injured

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

F&O Insights: Will Bank Nifty see short-covering? Check key levels here

Explosion at US military facility in Iraq ahead of Iranian prez visit

Explosion at US military facility in Iraq ahead of Iranian prez visit

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty muted at pre-open; SpiceJet, Maruti in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon