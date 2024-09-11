Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Ramco Systems, Reliance Inds, IREDA, Dixon Technologies

Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambel Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Motors said that the completion commission of India (CCI) apporves the merger of Tata Motors Finance with Tata Capital. Ramco Systems announced the launch of Aviation Software 6.0 for smarter aircraft management. Ashoka Buildcon has finalized the agreement to transfer its complete 90% stake in ABL Indira Projects JV LLP for a sum of Rs 5.44 crore to Indira Projects & Development (Tamnil Nadu).

IREDA said that that the International Financial Service Centre Authority (IFSCA) granted provisional registration to IREDA Global Green Energy Finance (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, as finance company at Gift City on 4 September.

Reliance Industries said that Reliance Retail Ventures and Delta Galil Industries have entered a strategic partnership in India. Through the joint venture with Reliance Retail, Delta Galil will expand its presence in India and establish an apparel innovation platform focused on the Indian market.

Genus Power Infrastructure has established two wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries on September 10, 2024. The new subsidiaries are Genus Shekhawati Smart Metering Solutions SPV Private and Genus Marwar Smart Metering Solutions SPV private.

Jubilant Pharmovas Washington Facility classifies Voluntary action indicated from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Steel Strip Wheels has signed supplementary shareholders agreement with Clean Max Asia, an associate company involved in renewable energy production and distribution. The company will invest Rs 6.93 crore through right issue to expand wind and solar capacity. As a part of the agreement, the additional power generated will be supplied exclusively to the two companies.

Premier Explosive has signed MoU with Astra Microwave for joint development & sale of products.

Dixon technologies (India) said that Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of minority stake in Aditya Infotech.

