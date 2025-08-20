Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Lloyds Metal, GMR Urban & Power Infra, Endurance Tech, Dynamic Cables

Stock Alert: Lloyds Metal, GMR Urban & Power Infra, Endurance Tech, Dynamic Cables

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Titagarh Rail Systems and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Lloyds Metals and Energy has emerged successful bidder for the Tandsi - III and Tandsi - III Extension coking coal mine, securing the project with a premium of 10.5%. Located on the Madhya PradeshMaharashtra border, approximately 400 kilometers from Ghugus, the mine spans an area of around 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes.

GMR Power & Urban Infras board is scheduled to meet on 22 August 2025, to consider raising funds upto Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches through issue of securities including qualified institutions placement (QIP) and/or foreign currency convertible bonds(FCCBs) and/or any other securities.

 

Endurance Technologies has evaluated and approved capacity addition for ABS, disc brake systems and brake discs. New machinery shall be installed primarily for manufacturing aforementioned products at the companys existing plant situated at E-71, MIDC Industrial area, Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dynamic Cables has been granted a license by the Bureau of Indian Standards to manufacture high conductivity aluminium alloy stranded conductors and thermosetting insulated armoured fire survival cables. Meanwhile, as per the latest management assessment, the company's production capacity can support a turnover of upto Rs 135 crore per month, an increase from previous assessment of upto Rs100 crore. The utilization of the above revenue potential shall depend upon product mix, orders in hand and delivery schedules which vary from month to month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

