Sattrix Information Security secures Rs 9-cr cybersecurity order from public sector bank

Sattrix Information Security rallied 5.06% to Rs 356 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 9.30 crore order from one of India's leading public sector banking institutions.

The contract involves providing managed security services for the bank's cyber security defence centre. The project will be executed over a period of three years.

The company clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Sattrix Information Security is a global cybersecurity solutions provider offering end-to-end, customer-focused services across India, the US, the Middle East and Malaysia, helping enterprises protect digital assets, ensure compliance and maintain business continuity through cloud-based and on-premise solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Sattrix Information Security's net profit surged 103.5% to Rs 2.01 crore on a 36.3% increase in net sales to Rs 60.83 crore in FY26 over FY25.

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