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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Info Edge (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Rites Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2026.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Rites Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2026.

Info Edge (India) Ltd surged 11.16% to Rs 1139.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd soared 9.51% to Rs 261.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64917 shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd spiked 6.90% to Rs 230.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Ganesh Housing Ltd spurt 5.34% to Rs 844.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2317 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd rose 4.61% to Rs 298.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79425 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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