Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sattva Engineering surges after bagging Rs 125-cr water project in Chennai

Sattva Engineering surges after bagging Rs 125-cr water project in Chennai

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Sattva Engineering Construction jumped 4.96% to Rs 111 after the company secured an award of contract (AoC) worth Rs 125.33 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The project involves the design, build, operation, and transfer (DBOT) of a 47 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Surapet, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for 10 years. The total project value is Rs 125.33 crore, comprising Rs 74.75 crore for construction (including GST) and Rs 50.59 crore for O&M over 10 years (including GST). The construction period is 21 months, followed by a 10-year O&M phase.

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 193.90 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

 

Sattva Engineering Construction is engaged in the business of providing water resource management solutions, which include Water Supply Schemes (WSS) with underground and overhead tanks, Underground Sewerage Systems (UGSS), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), primarily for government authorities and bodies.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.65 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.14 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro hovers around 4-year high against dollar; EUR/INR approaches 104 mark

Euro hovers around 4-year high against dollar; EUR/INR approaches 104 mark

Japan's Nikkei gains 0.30%

Japan's Nikkei gains 0.30%

Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark rise marginally

Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark rise marginally

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon