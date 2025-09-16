Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the early-afternoon trade, supported by investor optimism amid signs of progress in U.S. trade negotiations with China and India. Market focus has now shifted to the Federal Reserves upcoming interest rate decision, which is expected to influence near-term sentiment.

The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Media stocks advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:27 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 397.57 points or 0.49% to 82,183.31. The Nifty 50 index added 121.60 points or 0.49% to 25,190.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.61%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,471 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term shed 0.33% to 10.36. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,273.50, at a premium of 82.70 points as compared with the spot price at 25,190.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 52.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index gained 0.85% to 1,627.40. The index slipped 0.84% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 2.28%), Dish TV India (up 2.13%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.37%), D B Corp (up 0.62%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.56%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.54%), Sun TV Network (up 0.48%), Tips Music (up 0.45%) and Saregama India (up 0.38%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sattva Engineering Construction jumped 4.96% after the company secured an award of contract (AoC) worth Rs 125.33 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Krystal Integrated Services advanced 2.65% after the company secured an order worth Rs 168 crore from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

JSW Infrastructure gained 2.27% after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into a concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

