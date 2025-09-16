Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,200 level. Metal shares extended gains for eight consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.20 points or 0.56% to 82,248.16. The Nifty 50 index added 130.90 points or 0.52% to 25,200.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,459 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.73% to 9,963.65. The index has gained 3.61% over the past eight consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

car sales, passenger vehicle

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh's Chief Adviser Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja

silver trading silver investment

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sept 17, to unveil several projects

electricity, power sector

Group of Ministers discusses debt restructuring scheme for power discoms

Hindustan Copper (up 3.75%), Tata Steel (up 1.55%), Vedanta (up 1.52%), JSW Steel (up 1.15%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.5%), Jindal Steel (up 0.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.36%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.31%) and NMDC (up 0.3%) added.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.76%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.79%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0850 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.30% to Rs 110,510.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.23% to 97.14.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.15% to 4.029.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 27 cents or 0.40% to $67.17 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon