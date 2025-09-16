Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark rise marginally

Asian shares rise broadly, China benchmark rise marginally

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut when the U.S. central bank announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Fed officials will also release their quarterly update of economic and rate forecasts on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold his regular post-decision press conference, as concerns about a softening labor market take precedence over sticky inflation.

The focus was also on ongoing U.S.-China talks, with reports suggesting that Washington has reached a "framework" deal with China on TikTok's U.S. operations.

Also, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Trump administration will hold off on new tariffs on Chinese goods related to Russian oil purchases, pending substantial tariff actions from European countries.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,861.86 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed with a negative bias at 26,438.51, giving up early gains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

