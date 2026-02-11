Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Sales rise 63.65% to Rs 450.39 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 34.39% to Rs 59.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.65% to Rs 450.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 275.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales450.39275.22 64 OPM %82.5981.30 -PBDT182.67155.27 18 PBT82.6894.10 -12 NP59.6790.95 -34

Feb 11 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

