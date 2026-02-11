IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.65% to Rs 450.39 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 34.39% to Rs 59.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.65% to Rs 450.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 275.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.450.39275.2282.5981.30182.67155.2782.6894.1059.6790.95

