Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 34.77% to Rs 63.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 685.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 590.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.685.87590.1214.2513.14102.3081.0284.1864.5363.3747.02

