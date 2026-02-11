Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 213.59 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 12.49% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 213.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.213.59201.4715.4116.2236.2532.3627.7624.2520.9918.66

