Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 213.59 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 12.49% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 213.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales213.59201.47 6 OPM %15.4116.22 -PBDT36.2532.36 12 PBT27.7624.25 14 NP20.9918.66 12
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST