Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 27.96 crore
Net profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 20.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.9624.46 14 OPM %24.0726.57 -PBDT5.825.32 9 PBT2.522.48 2 NP1.271.59 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

These companies reported turnaround in Q1; what lies ahead for stocks?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon