Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 27.96 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 20.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.