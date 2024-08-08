Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 27.96 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels declined 20.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.9624.46 14 OPM %24.0726.57 -PBDT5.825.32 9 PBT2.522.48 2 NP1.271.59 -20
