Sayaji Hotels (Pune) hits the roof after Q3 PAT rises 10% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 719.35 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 10.3% to Rs 5.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.94 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 12.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 21.14 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As compared to Q2 FY25, the company's net profit surged by 30% and revenue jumped by 14.4% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 10% as against Rs 6.50 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

Total expenses rose 10.54% to Rs 14.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 12.71 crore in Q3 FY24. Food & beverages consumed stood at Rs 2.58 crore (up 9.78% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.45 crore (up 13.11% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew by 10.8% to Rs 13.30 crore as against Rs 12 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 56.77 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 11.3% year on year.

Meanwhile, companys board has appointed CA Goverdhan Singh Panwar as chief financial officer of the company in place of Arpita Jain who resigned from the said post on 17 October, 2024.

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.

Japan benchmark index edges lower

Chinese markets rebound, Shanghai composite index jumps 2.5%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Market snaps 4-day losses; Nifty ends above 23,200; VIX slides 3%

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

