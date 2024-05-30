Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 50.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.26% to Rs 19.45 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 50.16% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.26% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 70.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
