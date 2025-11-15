Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 31.67 crore

Net Loss of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.6728.13 13 OPM %-6.4411.27 -PBDT-4.622.08 PL PBT-11.00-1.28 -759 NP-9.85-1.30 -658

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 45.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 45.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Denim Developers standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Denim Developers standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon