Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 1031.36 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 0.14% to Rs 138.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 1031.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 888.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1031.36888.81 16 OPM %14.4723.15 -PBDT199.56216.55 -8 PBT174.70197.09 -11 NP138.90138.70 0
