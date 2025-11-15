Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 45.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 458.24% to Rs 19.65 croreNet profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 45.90% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 458.24% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.653.52 458 OPM %5.1913.64 -PBDT1.020.91 12 PBT1.020.91 12 NP0.890.61 46
