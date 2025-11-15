Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.15 53 OPM %34.786.67 -PBDT0.080.01 700 PBT0.080.01 700 NP0.080.01 700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content