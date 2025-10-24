SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 6.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 24848.31 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 6.58% to Rs 494.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 529.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 24848.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20266.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24848.3120266.10 23 OPM %2.072.99 -PBDT531.76601.44 -12 PBT531.76601.44 -12 NP494.59529.42 -7
